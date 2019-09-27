Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Duane Kurisu is a former member of the board of directors of Oahu Publications Inc., parent company of the Star-­Advertiser. A Page A1 story Thursday said he was a current board member.

>>Operating and maintenance costs are estimated at $127 million for the entire 20-mile Honolulu rail project. A story on Page B5 Thursday inaccurately reported the estimate as covering only the first leg of the project.

>> Mount Sinai Health System is located in New York. The location was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B1 Thursday about the University of Hawaii Cancer Center expansion.