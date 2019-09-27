 1 year remains for REAL ID deadline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
1 year remains for REAL ID deadline

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Got a REAL ID? Starting Oct. 1, 2020, Hawaii air travelers 18 and older will need a REAL ID, which means a Hawaii driver’s license or state identification card with the “star in a gold circle” marking, or other forms of ID to get through security checkpoints. Read more

