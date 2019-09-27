American Savings hosts curling events

American Savings Bank will host its annual curling events and fundraiser next week. They will be headed by Olympic gold medalist Tyler George and Paralympian Steve Emt. Read more

American Savings Bank will host its annual curling events and fundraiser next week. They will be headed by Olympic gold medalist Tyler George and Paralympian Steve Emt. The local nonprofit organization that will benefit from the bank’s seventh annual Hawaii Curling Club Charity Classic is We Are Oceania, an organization aimed at centralizing the support system for all Micronesian communities, families and individuals in Hawaii.

The series of events will begin Tuesday from 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Kanoelani Elementary School with George and Emt visiting the school to share their experiences as Olympians and the art of curling.

On Wednesday a kids’ curling clinic for students from Kanoelani Elementary will be held 9-11:30 a.m. at the Ice Palace, 4510 Salt Lake Blvd. Then, from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. on that day, 20 teams representing businesses across the state will participate in two separate competitions to raise money for We Are Oceania.

On Thursday a new event called Curling With Aloha will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Ice Palace. There will be two 90-minute sessions of curling time with hands-on instruction from the Olympians, along with food and beverages. There is a $175 entry fee per person with $100 of each ticket tax-­deductible. For more information, go to curlingwithaloha.eventbrite.com.

ON THE MOVE

‘Olelo Community Media has promoted Todd Yamamoto to associate director of information technology and master control from IT and playback manager and Kekoa Graham to production services manager from media service manager at ‘Olelo’s Media Service Center in Kaimuki. Yamamoto joined in 2007 as an IT technician, and Graham joined in 2012 as a community media associate.