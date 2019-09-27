 Hawaii saw more visitor arrivals and tourism spending in August than last year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii saw more visitor arrivals and tourism spending in August than last year

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tourists spent $1.5 billion, up more than 6% from August 2018, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Read more

