 State declines to charge Maui police officer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State declines to charge Maui police officer

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The Maui prosecutor has decided not to file charges against a Maui police officer accused of promising women to help them with their pending criminal cases in exchange for sex. Read more

