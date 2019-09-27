Lee siblings will fight on same MMA card

One Championship lightweight champion Christian Lee will step in for an injured Eddie Alvarez and fight Turkey’s Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the final of the Lightweight World Grand Prix at One: Century on Oct. 12 in Tokyo, One Championship announced Thursday. Read more

One Championship lightweight champion Christian Lee will step in for an injured Eddie Alvarez and fight Turkey’s Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the final of the Lightweight World Grand Prix at One: Century on Oct. 12 in Tokyo, One Championship announced Thursday.

Lee’s flyweight belt will not be on the line.

The 21-year-old Mililani alumnus, who TKO’d Shinya Aoki to win the 170-pound title in May, will fight on the same card as his sister, Angela, who will defend her atomweight world title against Xiong Jing Nan in the main event.

Angela Lee (9-2) is undefeated in nine fights at 115 pounds but is coming off back-to-back losses after moving up in weight class to 125 pounds.

Jing Nan TKO’d Lee in the fifth round of their strawweight title fight in March. Lee then lost a controversial decision to Michelle Nicolini in July.

Christian Lee (12-3) has won three consecutive fights, all by TKO, since suffering the first back-to-back losses of his career.

One Championship is putting on two events on the same day in Japan. The first card, with both Lee fights, will be televised live on TNT at 5 p.m.

Homayun joins SandBows’ coaching staff

Former Hawaii beach volleyball standout Ari Homayun has joined the SandBows’ coaching staff, coach Jeff Hall announced Thursday.

Homayun will serve as volunteer coach.

She is UH’s all-time wins leader overall (118) and in dual matches (115) and was a multiple-time All-Big West, AVCA Top Flight Award and academic All-Big West honoree.

Hilo’s Miller wins PacWest golf honor

Hawaii Hilo senior Warren Miller has been named the PacWest men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Thursday.

Miller, of Bakersfield, Calif., tied for sixth with an 8-under-par 208 at the Saint Martin’s Invitational held Sept. 20-21 in Dupont, Wash.