 Lee siblings will fight on same MMA card | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Lee siblings will fight on same MMA card

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

One Championship lightweight champion Christian Lee will step in for an injured Eddie Alvarez and fight Turkey’s Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the final of the Lightweight World Grand Prix at One: Century on Oct. 12 in Tokyo, One Championship announced Thursday. Read more

