Prep football: Best of the Rest

Kaiser vs. Roosevelt

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Roosevelt

Kaimuki threw a wrench into Roosevelt’s plan last week, but the Rough Riders (5-1, 4-1 OIA D-II) can create a three-way tie atop the standings with a win over Kaiser (7-0, 5-0). Which means Kaimuki will be rooting for Roosevelt.

Coming off a 41-7 win over Waialua, the Cougars are enjoying their best start since 2015. They already possess a win over Kaimuki (45-31 two weeks ago).

“Our team continues to try to get better every week,” Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. “Roosevelt is a very talented and well-coached team. It’s going to be a big challenge for us (tonight).”

Freshman quarterback Easton Yoshino has put amazing numbers up (1,233 yards, 16 TDs), but his poise under pressure has been a godsend.

Last year, Roosevelt used its run-heavy scheme to win at Kaiser 15-6. Kaiser’s defense has allowed more than 10 points only once, against Kaimuki’s aerial attack. Roosevelt QB Sky Ogata (1,525 total yards, 14 TDs) has thrived in the new run-and-shoot offense as a passer and scrambler.

Kaiser has not won at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium since 2012.

No. 10 Kamehameha vs. Kapolei

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Kapolei

Last week’s come-from-behind 28-25 win at Farrington could be a major turning point for the Warriors (2-4, 1-4 ILH Open) and quarterback Kiai Keone. Though they are guaranteed a spot in the ILH Open playoffs, these last three regular-season games (Waianae and Campbell follow) could become a springboard.

Kapolei (3-5, 1-2 OIA Open) lost two QBs last week. Noa Bailey suffered an injury during the loss to Kahuku, and Mason Gomez hurt his ankle in P.E. class earlier that day. Whether it is Gomez or Freddie Gregorio who gets the call, the ’Canes have explosive weapons in wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (50 receptions, 652 yards, eight TDs) and running back Jayven Reyes.

Because interleague games do not count in the OIA standings, Kapolei will likely not rush Bailey back into action. The ’Canes trail Farrington in the chase for the fourth and final playoff berth. Farrington has already defeated Kapolei and has the tiebreaker advantage, which means the Hurricanes need a win over Mililani next week to have a chance.

Radford vs. No. 9 ‘Iolani

Today, 3:15 p.m.

At Iolani

The Raiders (6-1, 4-1 ILH D-I) lead Damien in the league standings, but the huge win over the Monarchs last week could set up an emotional letdown.

Though the young Rams (0-5, 0-4 OIA D-I) are winless, they have talent and will play with a David-versus-Goliath mentality. They’ve seen plenty of spread, three- and four-wide looks, but nothing quite like ‘Iolani. The Raiders consistently line up four wide, but also pound the ball and run jet sweeps wide. ‘Iolani has run the ball 197 times and passed it just 144, a run-pass ratio of 58 percent to 42 percent.

The steady 1-2 combo of Brody Bantolina (76 carries, 439 yards, 10 TDs) and Brock Hedani (77, 428, seven) opens passing lanes for QB Jonah Chong. The senior has passed for 884 yards and 12 TDs with just two picks.

Kailua vs. Damien

Today, 5 p.m.

At Aloha Stadium

Patience at Alex Kane Stadium is paying dividends for the Kailua Surfriders (3-3, 2-2 OIA D-I), who are tied for third place in the OIA standings with a reasonable shot at a playoff berth.

The Surfriders have allowed just 16.7 points per game and will face one of the toughest road competitors in any level. All of Damien’s games have been on opposing or neutral fields. However, the Monarchs (5-2, 3-2 ILH D-I) will be without dual-threat QB Jake Holtz, who was ejected from last week’s game against ‘Iolani and is suspended for this game. Logan Lacio, who was sharp in relief of Holtz, will be the starter.

“It’s not going to be the same. A different kind of game plan. We can use his legs. He’s quicker than Jake, but smaller. Just a young kid, inexperienced,” Damien coach Eddie Klaneski said. “But we’ll work together and we’ll be OK.”

Kailua scored 107 points in recent wins over Buckeye Union (Ariz.) and Aiea.

“They’re definitely a lot better. They were a couple plays from beating Moanalua. They almost beat Leilehua. They’re a totally different team. The offense is a lot crisper,” Klaneski said.

No. 2 Punahou vs. No. 5 Campbell

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

At Campbell

The Buffanblu (6-1, 4-1 ILH Open) are coming off a tough 25-19 loss to No. 1 Saint Louis. They’ll hope to run the table and see Saint Louis lose a game along the way, which would force a tiebreaker playoff in the ILH for the top seed.

Campbell (4-3, 3-2 OIA Open) is behind Mililani and Kahuku and has third place locked up in the division.

With games against Punahou and Kamehameha that don’t count in the OIA standings remaining, the Sabers could opt to rest starters who may have lingering injuries.

Blaine Hipa (1,500 passing yards, 24 TDs, 12 INTs) is picking up momentum. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (45 catches, 789 yards, 16 TDs) leads an elite receiver corps. Jonan “Bubbah” Aina-Chaves (598 rushing yards, four TDs) and Sky Lactaoen bring experience and versatility to the backfield.

Punahou has allowed more than five points in a game just twice, and only Saint Louis has scored more than 13 points on the Buffanblu.

Koa Eldredge (41 receptions, 466 yards, four TDs) leads a deep group of receivers for freshman QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has passed for 1,115 yards and nine TDs with just four picks in 158 attempts. RB Vincent Terrell (515 yards, eight TDs) returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against Saint Louis.