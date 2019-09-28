Category 5 Hurricane Lorenzo unprecedented for being so far north, east in Atlantic

MIAMI >> Hurricane Lorenzo has strengthened into a Category 5 storm in the central Atlantic Ocean, making it the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

The National Hurricane Center said late Saturday night that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.

Lorenzo is moving north at 10 mph and is centered about 1,410 miles southwest of the Azores, a Portuguese island chain.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, although forecasters expect the storm to remain strong as it approaches the Azores over the next few days.

Officials say swells produced by the storm are affecting parts of the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles.