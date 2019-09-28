Caregiver’s daughter charged in burglary, theft from senior

Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old woman with a multitude of theft crimes after she withdrew money from ATM machines with a debit card she allegedly stole from a 67-year-old woman at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Keaau Elderly Housing Complex. Read more

Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old woman with a multitude of theft crimes after she withdrew money from ATM machines with a debit card she allegedly stole from a 67-year-old woman at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Keaau Elderly Housing Complex.

Courtney Joseph of Pahoa appeared Thursday before Judge Kanani Laubach at Hilo District Court on charges of first-degree burglary, credit card theft, third-degree theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, four counts of third-degree identity theft and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Her bail is set at $105,000.

The alleged burglary occurred April 10 at the victim’s apartment at the senior housing complex at 16-184 Pili Mua St.

Court documents indicated Joseph’s mother helped care and do chores for the woman and that Joseph accompanied her mother to assist at times.

Police said Joseph stole the woman’s Big Island Federal Credit Union debit card from the woman’s residence and used it to withdraw money from ATM machines at Pahoa Longs Drugs, Malama Market and Kawili 7-Eleven.

Surveillance videos captured Joseph at the establishments.

The victim called the credit union April 11 to cancel her debit card once she realized it was missing from her purse. At the time she called the credit union, representatives informed her of four unauthorized transactions totaling $510 that were made between April 10 and 11.

Police said Joseph had obtained the victim’s PIN code to the debit card when she previously helped the victim purchase groceries.

Joseph was arrested on Wednesday.

Police officer Roberto Segobia, who investigated the crimes, said, “We just need to be aware of who is coming and going when we have people caring for our elderly. It is shameful when this kind of incident occurs. I was glad we were able to resolve this by catching the person responsible.”