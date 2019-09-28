 Caregiver’s daughter charged in burglary, theft from senior | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Caregiver’s daughter charged in burglary, theft from senior

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old woman with a multitude of theft crimes after she withdrew money from ATM machines with a debit card she allegedly stole from a 67-year-old woman at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Keaau Elderly Housing Complex. Read more

