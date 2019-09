Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants has promoted Hiroshi Lamansky to executive vice president and chief operating officer Read more

>> Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants has promoted Hiroshi Lamansky to executive vice president and chief operating officer, previously corporate vice president and executive general manager. Lamansky joined Tanaka of Tokyo in 2004 as a front host and has also served in numerous staff and management positions.

>> Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Ailsa Avila as commercial lines account manager. She has eight years of insurance industry experience.

The company has also hired Todd Tamori as personal lines senior account manager. He joins the firm with 15 years of insurance industry experience.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.