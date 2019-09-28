 Pacific Army exercise is planned for South China Sea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pacific Army exercise is planned for South China Sea

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

About a year from now, the Army plans to practice rapidly deploying 8,000 to 10,000 soldiers from the mainland through Western Pacific islands and into nations around the East and South China Seas for training that will send a message to China. Read more

