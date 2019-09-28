 Hawaii duo to enter BMX Hall of Fame | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii duo to enter BMX Hall of Fame

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Jamie Lilly and Everett Rosecrans are among seven who will be inducted into the National BMX Hall of Fame next month in Chula Vista, Calif. Read more

