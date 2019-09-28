Hawaii duo to enter BMX Hall of Fame

Hawaii’s Jamie Lilly and Everett Rosecrans are among seven who will be inducted into the National BMX Hall of Fame next month in Chula Vista, Calif. Read more

Lilly, from Honolulu, was a pioneer in the original American Bicycle Association’s Pro Women class, formed in 1998, and a two-time ABA Number One Pro. Rosecrans, from Pahoa, was hired by Vans shoes as its skate and BMX team manager in 1978, and helped grow the shoe brand for over three decades.

Each year USA BMX selects one influential BMX woman, one influential industry leader, two freestyle riders and two BMX racers. Other inductees are racers Danny Nelson and Jason Jensen, and freestylers Jamie Bestwick and John “Dizz” Hicks.

The late Bruce Brown is the inaugural special recognition recipient.

The 35th induction ceremony is on Oct. 5 at the Olympic Training Center. The event is part of the 50th anniversary of bicycle motocross racing.