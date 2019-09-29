H-1 eastbound lanes reopened following crash in West Oahu

Honolulu police said multiple town-bound lanes have been reopened on the H-1 freeway in West Oahu after a crash.
The lanes were closed near the Military Access Road overpass at about 7 p.m. and drivers were urged to use caution in the area.
Police said the lanes were reopened at about 7:45 p.m.
