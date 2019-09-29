Police responding to gun-related incident in Sand Island area

Honolulu police detectives are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the area of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road.
Police said motorists should expect delays in the area.
At about 2 p.m., police said a man was pointing a shotgun at his wife, according to radio communications.
Police warned about traffic congestion shortly before 3 p.m.
