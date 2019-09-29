State trying to remove grounded sail boat at Magic Island

The state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is trying to remove a 30-foot sail boat that ran aground on Magic Island.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the boat got stuck on the sea wall on the Waikiki side of Magic Island about 5 p.m. Saturday. The vessel came from the Ala Wai harbor where it has a regular mooring.

The department said Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation personnel have been trying to contact the boat’s owner by telephone and email but have not received a response.

They are seeking bids to have the vessel removed tomorrow.