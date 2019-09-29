Maui: Things to do

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Read more

EXHIBITS

“The Forgotten War Revisited”: Panels detailing the history of the Korean War with artifacts from the personal collections of Korean War Veterans Association members. Open noon to 4 p.m. weekdays, through Dec. 27, at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, 665 Kahului Beach Road. Free admission. Info: nvmc.org.

“Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change”: Schaefer International Gallery, MACC, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31. Artist walk-through with Kanani Miyamoto and Paul Mullowney, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16, noon Oct. 17. Free admission.

“Malama Wao Akua”: A juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, through Nov. 2 at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. Free admission. Info: 572-6560 or huinoeau.com.

EVENTS

97th Maui Fair: Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 6 at War Memorial Complex. Admission is $10 ($5 for keiki ages 5-11). Info: mauifair.com.

STAGE

“The Graduate”: Maui OnStage production of Terry Johnson’s stage adaptation of “The Graduate,” based on the novel and 1967 film; 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 13, Iao Theatre. Cost: $20-$40; box office open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays. Info: 242-6969, mauionstage.com.

MUSIC

14th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival: Featuring Roy Sakuma, Anthony Pfluke, Kanekoa, Ahumanu, Arlie Asiu, Nick Acosta, the Hula Honeys, Kalama Intermediate Band, Derick Sebastian, Andrew and Jay Molina, Kamakakehau Fernandez, plus crafts and food; 1-6 p.m. today, A&B Amphitheater, MACC. Free admission.

HAPA, the Original: With original duo of Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i, 7:30 p.m. today, McCoy Studio Theater, MACC. Cost: $35, $45, $65.

“One Little Finger”: Concert and film by Rupam Sarmah about an American neurologist who uprooted her life to research music therapy in India. Presented by Mental Health Kokua, with special guests George Kahumoku Jr. and Rock Hendricks; 7 p.m. Saturday, McCoy Studio Theater, MACC. Cost: $28.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.