K-Drama: Noodle makers run restaurant in new special

This week’s synopses

“After the Rain” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

6:45 p.m. today

Father and son duo Daljae and Bonggil own a small restaurant that sells naengmyeon (cold buckwheat noodles). Daljae has been making naengmyeon for almost 70 years. Bonggil has worked his entire life making the noodles, but not to his father’s satisfaction. One day, a mysterious woman named Youngran falls into Bonggil’s life.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. today

Bonggil vows to protect Youngran from whatever it is she’s running from. Daljae leads a protest against the rebuilding of their town. Soojin tries to convince Bonggil to appear on her cooking show. Bonggil receives devastating news.

“Hide and Seek”

Episodes 41-42

7:45 p.m. Monday

Chae Rin is thrown into confusion after finding out her birth mother is still alive. Miss Kim finally shows her true colors. Jae Sang uses Soo Ah to make Chae Rin the new owner of Makepacific.

Episodes 43-44

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Soo Ah surrenders the management rights of Makepacific to Jae Sang. Mrs. Na begs Chae Rin to save the company.

“Secret Boutique”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

This is a story about those obsessed with fulfilling their desires to become successful. Desires such as money, power and social class. In the past, Jenny Jang was poor and worked as a housemaid for a conglomerate family. With hard work and due diligence, Jenny becomes the owner of a boutique and also begins work as a lobbyist. Jenny becomes involved in an international city development project.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hyun Ji looks around desperately to find information about her mother who is missing. A video of a mysterious yacht accident is sent to Mayor Do. Meanwhile, Jenny proposes a dangerous deal regarding the future of Deo Group.

“My Mom”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Friday

Min-ji’s family house is turned upside down after they find out she dropped out of the medical school. Jeong-ae is devastated when Min-ji tells her that she only applied to a medical school due to Jeong-ae’s promise that she can do whatever she wants once she gets in. Il-nam suffers a heart attack.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Se-ryung packs up and leaves the house. Young-jae throws a punch aimed at Dae-ryong, but in the end, Min-ji is left as the victim of the violence.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.