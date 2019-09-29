Drink (and eat) pink during October to support breast cancer awareness

‘We’ve got this!” called out the enthusiastic water aerobics instructor, teaching us what she calls hackeysack pool moves as we bobbed and splashed and danced to Ric Ocasek of the Cars singing “Shake It Up” on the radio. Read more

‘We’ve got this!” called out the enthusiastic water aerobics instructor, teaching us what she calls hackeysack pool moves as we bobbed and splashed and danced to Ric Ocasek of the Cars singing “Shake It Up” on the radio.

The popular Cars frontman had just died from cardiovascular disease, and a tribute played on the radio. It made me think that many taking water aerobics at the Maui Family Y in Kahului have had brushes with mortality of one kind or another — especially breast cancer.

Too many have shared that their mom, aunt, friend, sister, brother, co-worker or they themselves have been diagnosed with this terrifying disease. It’s alarming how prevalent it is.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and some establishments are hosting events and promotions to support the cause.

Located oceanfront at the Mana Kai Resort in Kihei, 5 Palms will donate a portion of sales from each Maui Melon Martini, made with Helix vodka, melon liqueur and splashes of cranberry and pineapple juices, to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, funding research and patient services in Hawaii, throughout October.

While sipping your martini, ask General Manager Moki Chong Kee how to sign up for the Maui Spirit of Survival Walk Against Breast Cancer from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26, a beautiful 3-mile oceanfront jaunt which starts and ends at Polo Beach in Wailea.

By the way, Tori Spelling, one of the original cast members of “Beverly Hills 90210” who returned for the “BH90210” update that just wrapped on Fox, recently dined at 5 Palms with family and friends.

5 Palms has a three-course Surf & Turf special of kale, strawberry and watermelon salad with pomegranate vinaigrette, petit filet mignon and oven-roasted cold-water lobster tail with Yukon Gold pomme puree and steamed asparagus, and dessert of chocolate pot de creme, stewed berries and burnt turbinado sugar. Cost is $49.95. For reservations, call 879-2999.

The Grand Wailea: A Waldorf Astoria Resort is also “thinking pink” in October by donating proceeds to the same Maui Spirit of Survival Walk Against Breast Cancer that 5 Palms supports.

The resort’s beverage manager Ryan Morrison has created the Dreaming in Pink cocktail with vodka, Baileys and strawberry puree for the Botero Lounge, and the Raspberry Refresh with raspberry vodka, grenadine, lemon, cranberry and fresh raspberries for Bistro Molokini ($17 each). From Cannes, France, executive pastry chef Fabrice Benezit knows how to please the ladies with the Strawberry Ribbon dessert ($15), made with strawberry mousse, guava insert, dry Swiss meringue crumbles, strawberry coulis, vanilla anglaise and crunchy strawberry chocolate bites at the Humuhumunukunukuapua‘a restaurant.

“Additionally, Grand Wailea recreation staff will be sporting pink lanyards, buttons and shirts to show their support,” says Public Relations Director Chelsea Livit. “Many Grand Wailea team members plan to participate in the walk on Oct. 26.” Register in advance at mauispiritofsurvival walk.com or sign up at Polo Beach the day of the event.

More on Grand Wailea: Of note is that pastry chef Benezit has been tasked with masterminding the Waldorf Astoria collection of truffles worldwide for the corporation. “We select eight locations around the world and use ingredients and flavors from each in the box for amenities at our hotels,” says the chef, who used to work for the royal family of Monaco and did the desserts for Prince Albert II’s wedding.

Every year, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali turns pink with offerings throughout the month, culminating with the Maui Paddle for a Cure event starting at Hanakoo Beach Park next door on Oct. 25, followed by an exclusive after-party at the Hyatt Sunset Terrace with gourmet food and drink by Executive Chef Greg Grohowski and a performance by Maui’s own Anuhea.

Hyatt October pink offerings all donate a portion of proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Hawaii Foundation. Buy a Kazoo Roll with mango, avocado, shiso leaf and crushed pistachio in soy wrap at the Hyatt’s Japengo. Order a strawberry smoothie, lavender-strawberry cheesecake or volcano-seared ahi at the poolside ‘Umalu or a beet salad at Son’z Steakhouse and $1 of the proceeds goes to the cause. For details, call 661-1234.

KITCHEN FUN FOR KEIKI

Speaking of Kaanapali, the Keiki in the Kitchen event at Whalers Village on Oct. 20 as part of the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival features Duff Goldman, star of the Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes.” He will headline this free family event and lead cupcake-decorating sessions for keiki who sign up in advance ($10 per child). For tickets, visit hawaiifoodandwine festival.com.

“Duff will be joined by more than 10 celebrity chefs for autograph sessions, and there will be other fun activities such as safe trick-or-treating on Treat Street, coconut weaving and succulent planting by Maui County Farm Bureau for the whole family to enjoy,” says HFWF co-founder Roy Yamaguchi. “We will also feature several celebrity chef fitness challenges that day.”

Stay tuned for the names of the participating chefs.

MORIMOTO UNVEILS NEW MENU

Located oceanfront at Andaz Maui at Wailea, Morimoto Maui has an updated menu infusing traditional ingredients with Western techniques, all thanks to owner and celeb restaurateur Masaharu “Iron Chef” Morimoto.

For lunch, dive into the new shrimp Po-boy ($20). At dinner, try Morimoto’s new Ishi Yaki Chasu Bop ($35), “a pork dish and our version of bibimbop, a Korean street food,” says GM Darren Hunsaker. “It’s prepared tableside in a 450-degree stone bowl that sears chasu pork. It’s served with an organic egg, carrots, spinach, pickled daikon and royal fern.”

Executive Chef Greg Harrison also rocks with new sticky ribs in tamarind glaze, lobster tempura roll sushi and Japanese rice risotto with king crab, edamame, corn and Parmesan foam — quite striking in presentation and taste ($26).

“The Parmesan cheese is grated and blended with warm milk and heavy cream and run in a blender and then through a fine chinois, or mesh screen, and we apply it with an ISI gun, like an old seltzer charger,” says chef de cuisine Chris Hochman.

“For our duck ramen ($18), we roast bones in the oven and take whole ginger root and whole Tokyo scallions and char them on the grill, and it goes into a stock pot. Noodles, aji tama 7-1/2-minute marinated egg, sliced duck breast, cilantro and white Maui onions shaved very thin complete the ramen.”

For reservations, call Morimoto at 243-4766.

