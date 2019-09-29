Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Philippine Consulate staff plans Maui outreach services

Staff from the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu will visit Maui for passport renewal, dual citizenship and other consular services Nov. 23-24 at the Maui County Business Resource Center, in the Maui Mall in Kahului.

Appointments will be accepted beginning noon Tuesday on the website eventbrite.com by searching for “Philippine Consulate.” All applicants, regardless of age, must register for an appointment.

For more information, contact the county Immigrant Services Division at 270-7791.

Road and park projects slated for Pukalani, Lahaina

Be advised of the following road and park projects:

>> The Department of Public Works Highways Division will be applying a hot asphalt overlay on Kihapai Place in Pukalani from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will extend from Makani Road to the Kihapai Place cul-de-sac. A single lane will be closed, with traffic control provided.

>> The Launiupoko Beach Park parking lot on the mauka side of Honoapiilani Highway will close Oct. 7 for improvements and reopen Oct. 12. Work on the makai parking lot will take place Oct. 14-19. The beach park, restrooms and showers will remain open during construction. The parking lot resurfacing project began in March with new asphalt put down at both parking lots. The remaining work includes a protective seal coat and striping.

American Red Cross seeks Maui County volunteers

The recent spate of hurricane threats and house fires underscores the need for trained disaster response teams to help our neighbors, and the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers on Maui, Lanai and Molokai.

All training is provided free of charge. For details, visit redcross.org/hawaii or call the Maui office at 244-0051.

