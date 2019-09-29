 Choi’s block starts the party | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Choi’s block starts the party

  • By Stephen Tsai and Ferd Lewis stsai@staradvertiser.com, flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As a walk-on, defensive end Andrew Choi always wanted to have a hand in a Hawaii football victory. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard: Sept. 29, 2019

Scroll Up