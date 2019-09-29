Chaminade, HPU, Hilo volleyball all sweep

The Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo volleyball teams all swept their opponents Saturday on the road.

Freshman Annah Rivera led Chaminade with 10 kills and 10 digs for her first career double-double as the Silverswords (9-2, 3-0 PacWest) took down Notre Dame de Namur (2-9, 1-3 PacWest) 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 at Belmont, Calif. Samantha Shaffer led the Argos with six kills.

HPU (6-5, 2-1 PacWest) was led by junior Cameryn Collie, who matched her season high with 19 kills in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Fresno Pacific at Fresno, Calif. Sophomore Nicole Ferris also had eight kills and junior Abigail Wilmington added three blocks. The Sunbirds (2-12, 1-4 PacWest) were led by Corrine Acosta, who had 12 kills.

Junior Bria Beale led UH Hilo (6-5, 1-2, PacWest) with 15 kills in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-19 win over Dominican (1-8, 1-3 PacWest) at San Rafael, Calif. Amber Tai, a Kailua graduate, added nine kills and freshman Emily Wade had eight kills.

Wahine cross country finishes 31st

The University of Hawaii women’s cross country team finished 31st in the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday.

Graduate student Shannon McClish led the Rainbow Wahine with a time of 21 minutes, 41.4 seconds for 58th overall. She has finished as the top runner for UH in every meet so far this season.

Hawaii totaled 866 points as a team with an average time of 23:04. Colorado School of Mines came in first with 89 points and an average time of 21:07