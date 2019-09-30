Big Isle school dance canceled after firearm threat

Hawaii island police are investigating a terroristic threat for a dance event at Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona.
Police received information about a possible firearm threat at 4 p.m. on Friday. School officials were contacted, and decided to cancel the event.
Police officers stood by as students and staff evacuated the premises and locked up.
Anyone with information may text a tip by texting HAWAIIPD followed by a message to 888777 or submit an anonymous web tip online.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.