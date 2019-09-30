Big Isle school dance canceled after firearm threat

Hawaii island police are investigating a terroristic threat for a dance event at Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona.

Police received information about a possible firearm threat at 4 p.m. on Friday. School officials were contacted, and decided to cancel the event.

Police officers stood by as students and staff evacuated the premises and locked up.

Anyone with information may text a tip by texting HAWAIIPD followed by a message to 888777 or submit an anonymous web tip online.