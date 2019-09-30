Hawaii Congressman Ed Case to hold round of ‘talk story’ sessions

U.S Rep. Ed Case, who represents urban Honolulu, will hold five town hall meetings in the coming days, and host an additional online forum.

“I can’t imagine a more critical time to stay in very close touch with the folks I represent in Congress,” Case said in a press release.

“Our country and Hawai‘i face many difficult issues, and I want and need to meet my constituents again to share my thoughts and activities as their U.S. congressman as well as listen to their concerns and answer any questions.”

Case’s “talk story” sessions come just days after the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives will begin a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump pertaining to his alleged attempts to pressure the leader of Ukraine to investigate political rival and former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

Case’s district includes Honolulu, from Makapuu to Mililani and Ko Olina.

—

The events, which provide residents a chance to hear from Case and ask questions, will be held at the following times and locations:

>> Wednesday, October 2, 2019 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Washington Middle School Cafeteria

1633 S. King Street

Honolulu

>> Thursday, October 3, 2019 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pearlridge Elementary School Cafeteria

98-940 Moanalua Road

Aiea/Pearl City

>> Friday, October 4, 2019 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Kokohead Elementary School Cafeteria

189 Lunalilo Home Road

East Honolulu

>> Saturday, October 5, 2019 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Mililani Mauka Elementary School Cafeteria

95-1111 Makaikai Street

Mililani Town/Mililani Mauka

>> Saturday, October 5, 2019 – 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kapolei Middle School Cafeteria

91-5335 Kapolei Parkway

Kapolei

>> Electronic Talk Story: Monday, October 7, 2019 – 6:30 PM to 8 PM

To participate in the online forum, people can connect through their phone or social media account and can sign-up here.