Man accused of attacking girlfriend with pocketknife in Mililani pleads not guilty

A circuit judge set trial for a 46-year-old man accused of violently attacking his estranged girlfriend with a knife in Mililani.

Michael P. Gibbs appeared at his arraignment before Judge Shirley Kawamura at Circuit Court today via circuit video link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center after an Oahu grand jury indicted him last week with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Attorney Harrison Kiehm who is representing Gibbs entered a not guilty plea to all of the charges. Kawamura set his trial for December.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday on a motion filed by prosecutors requesting Gibbs be held without bail or alternatively a bail increase due to his history of domestic violence involving his girlfriend as well as the danger he poses to the community.

His bail is currently set at $1 million.

The stabbing occurred on Waimakua Drive during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Police said Gibbs stabbed his girlfriend, 45, multiple times with a pocket knife.

Their 17-year-old daughter tried to pull Gibbs off her mother, Patience Sallas, when he allegedly assaulted her and the daughter’s boyfriend.

Responding officers tackled Gibbs to the ground and took him into custody.