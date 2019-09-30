Man shot at his ex-girlfriend with shotgun near Sand Island, police say

Honolulu police have initiated a first-degree attempted murder investigation involving Sunday’s shooting near Sand Island.
Police responded to the shooting at or near the intersection of Sand Island Access Road and Nimitz Highway at about 1:45 p.m.
Police said a man shot at his ex-girlfriend with a shotgun. It is unclear at this time how many gunshots were fired.
Both the suspect and the victim are described to be in their 50s. No injuries were reported.
Police said the gunman fled in a grey pickup truck.
There are no arrests at this time.
