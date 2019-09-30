Police looking for man who robbed a Honolulu bank

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Honolulu bank this afternoon.

Police said the man entered the bank at 2:39 p.m. and threatened the 35-year-old teller, saying he had a weapon, but none was seen.

The suspect demanded money, police said. The teller, being fearful, gave him cash from her drawer and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrest was made.