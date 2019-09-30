Stronger trades return to Hawaii after weekend of record high temperatures

Breezy trades are expected to strengthen this week across the Hawaiian Islands, according to National Weather Service forecasters. As usual, clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spilling into the leeward side from time to time.

The trades, however, are expected to ease next weekend, and shower activity, as well.

Today’s highs range from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, with northeast winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 72 to 77 degrees. High levels of humidity remain, bringing the heat index, a measure of what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, into the high 90s for some areas.

The heat index today is expected to reach as high as 97 degrees in Honolulu, 96 in Kapolei and Kahului, 91 in Lihue and 91 in Hilo this afternoon.

More record temperatures were set over the last weekend of September, continuing an almost daily trend of record highs and ties this month.

On Sunday, a record high of 89 degrees in Hilo matched a previous record set in 2014. A record high of 88 degrees in Lihue matched the previous one set in 2017.

On Saturday, a record high 90 degrees was set at Hilo, surpassing the previous one of 88 set in 2018. A record high of 93 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking 92 set in 2016. On Friday, a record high of 92 was set at Hilo, breaking 90 set in 2018.

Since the start of September, a record high or tie was set nearly daily in Lihue, Kahului, Honolulu and Hilo.

Lihue logged the most record high temperatures, at 12, along with six record matches so far this month. Kahului set eight record highs and four matches, including a record high of 97 degrees on Sept. 16.