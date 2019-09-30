Letter: The future is coming, so don’t try to stop it
To paraphrase Bob Dylan, Hawaii’s old road is rapidly aging, so please get out of the way of its future if you can’t lend a hand.
The rail transit project is being built and will help solve many of Hawaii’s transportation problems that have existed for decades.
There was opposition to rail, even though opponents could not produce a better solution for highway gridlock. Progress that would have helped locals, tourists and businesses was blocked by opponents of a modern ferry system. They preferred the old way of going from island to island.
The failure of the state to implement the Superferry marine transportation system was a one-of-a-kind lost opportunity. Now, scientific progress is being challenged by blocking the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope. If opponents are successful, it will be another opportunity lost.
Please get out of the way if you can’t lend a hand, for the times they are a-changing.
Stuart Shimazu
Kaimuki
