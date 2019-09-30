 Editorial: State’s economy looking shaky | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: State’s economy looking shaky

  • Today
  • Updated 5:38 a.m.

Signs of deceleration have been surfacing for a few years now. A September 2017 report issued by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization — based on analysis of economic, demographic and business trends — projected a slowing of rate of job growth. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Trump’s actions demand inquiry

Scroll Up