The power of pistachios (and other nuts)

Spanish researchers have found that pistachios, almonds, walnuts and hazelnuts can help undo the sex-stifling effects of an unhealthy Western diet (lots of sat-fat, few veggies) on men’s libido and orgasm quality.

In a study published in Nutrition, researchers tracked 83 relatively healthy guys (no diagnosis of erectile dysfunction) who were all eating poorly. For 14 weeks, half of them added around 2 ounces of walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts to their daily diet. Voila! By the end of the study, those guys said they were newly charged up and raring to go. In a previous study, the same researchers found that 3.5 ounces of pistachios daily help ease diagnosed erectile dysfunction.

Sexual dysfunction affects around 52% of guys 40 to 70 and 85% over age 80. But it isn’t inevitable; it’s the result of smoking, excess alcohol, lack of activity, stress and a lousy diet, among other things. So, if your libido is lagging or you’re struggling with orgasm quality, talk to your doc to make sure chronic health problems aren’t the cause. Then, strengthen your lineup of foods by ditching red and processed meats, opting for 100% whole grains and seven to nine servings a day of fresh produce to go along with your daily, libido- raising almond, walnut, hazelnut and pistachio snacking.

Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer and chairman of the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Email questions to youdocsdaily@sharecare.com.