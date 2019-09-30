Kokua Line: Free shredding events set for Oct. 19 on 3 islands

Q uestion : Usually there is free shredding this time of year, but I haven’t seen anything. Do you know? Read more

Question: Usually there is free shredding this time of year, but I haven’t seen anything. Do you know?

Answer: Yes, free personal document shredding will be offered Oct. 19 (a Saturday) at two locations on Oahu and one each on Maui and the island of Hawaii.

Hickam Federal Credit Union is sponsoring an event in Pearl City, while the Better Business Bureau is organizing ones in Aiea, Wailuku and Kailua-Kona.

In past years, readers have chastised us for not giving enough notice to collect sensitive personal documents or arrange transportation, so this time we’re highlighting these events well in advance. Keep in mind that they all are scheduled for Oct. 19 and mark your calendars.

>> 9 a.m. to noon, or until the Profile Records disposal truck is full (which may be earlier than noon), at Hickam Federal Credit Union’s Pearl City branch, 1260 Kuala St. Enter only through the Kuala Street parking lot. Open to the general public; need not be a member of the credit union to participate.

The limit is two file-sized boxes or similar-sized bags per person of sensitive personal documents, which will be destroyed on-site; no need to remove staples or paper clips.

Documents will be removed from boxes for disposal. Boxes will be returned to participants; no cardboard accepted.

Hickam Federal Credit Union will require a signed release form before shredding documents.

This event will not offer electronic or “e-waste” disposal, only paper shredding.

>> The BBB’s “Secure Your ID Day” will offer free personal document shredding and other services, depending on the location:

Oahu: 8 to 11 a.m. at Access Information Protected facility, 98-736 Moanalua Loop in Aiea. This event will include paper shredding (up to three bags or banker boxes per person), plus e-waste recycling by T&N Computer Recycling. Big Brothers Big Sisters Honolulu also will be on site to accept clothing donations.

Big Island: 8 to 11 a.m. at Access Information Protected facility, 73-4164 Hulikoa Dr. in Kailua-Kona. This site will offer paper shredding only (up to three bags or banker boxes per person).

Maui: 8 to 11 a.m. at Access Information Protected facility, 821 Eha St. in Wailuku. This site will offer paper shredding (up to three bags or banker boxes per person) and collect donations of gently used clothing for Big Brothers Big Sisters Maui.

Cardboard and three-ring binders cannot be shredded at any of the BBB events. Participants may prefer to bring their documents in bags so they don’t have to deal with the leftover cardboard boxes.

Q: Regarding online processing of a current Hawaii driver’s license to a “gold star” duplicate, please indicate specific instructions for this process. I couldn’t find it on the DMV website.

A: Go to www1.honolulu.gov/duplicates/, read the caveats, and, if you are eligible, mark Option 2, click “continue” and follow the directions. This online option is meant for Oahu drivers who fulfilled REAL ID requirements between May 1, 2014 and January 31, 2018 but didn’t get a gold star on their license.

Mahalo

I’d like to say thank you to the men who manned the water wagons Thursday in Moanalua Valley. They were super. They helped many senior citizens lift the heavy buckets in the hot sun. They were always pleasant and it really was 100 percent customer service. — A reader

Mahalo

On Sept. 10 at the Market City Foodland, I enjoyed an unusual event. When it was time to pay, the cashier informed me that the woman in front of me had already paid for my groceries. I was truly taken aback. How did it happen without my knowledge? To the generous woman, “Thank you very much. You’ve given me an incentive to follow your lead.” — Mahalo and Aloha, grateful senior

