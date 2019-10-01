Armed, masked suspects raid Maui birthday party and rob attendees

Three masked males burst into a birthday party at Waiehu Terrace home on Monday night and robbed the attendees, Maui police said today.

At about 8:30 p.m., three unidentified suspects wearing hoodies, face masks and long pants entered the rear fenced yard of a residence on Makaala Drive in Waiehu during a birthday party, police said.

One of the suspects had what appeared to be a black shotgun, police said, and demanded money from the about 15 to 20 people present.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of cash and other items, and fled on foot on Makaala Drive toward Waiehu Terrace Park.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Dennis Clifton at 244-6433, the Maui Police Department at 244-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 242-6966.