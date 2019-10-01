Female pedestrian, 30, apparently struck by vehicle in Kalihi

A 30-year-old female pedestrian was taken to a trauma center in serious conditions this morning after she apparently was struck by a vehicle on North School Street in Kalihi, according to the city’s Emergency Services Department.
The woman was reportedly struck at 6 a.m. Paramedics treated and transported her to a trauma center.
No other details were available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.