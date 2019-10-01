Forever 21 may close 4 of its 5 stores in Hawaii

Four of the five Forever 21 stores in Hawaii could potentially close.

The Los Angeles-based retailer filed a list today of 178 U.S. stores, including outlets at Pearlridge Center, Royal Hawaiian Center, Ka Makana Alii and the Kaahumanu Center on Maui that could be shuttered as part of its bankruptcy.

Forever 21, founded in 1984, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday amid fierce competition from online retailers.

It is closing as many as 350 stores globally. As of the bankruptcy filing, it operated about 800 stores across the world, including more than 500 stores in the U.S. The company says it will still operate its e-commerce business, which accounts for 16% of total sales.