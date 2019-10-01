Hawaii island work furlough inmate escapes

A 34-year-old work furlough inmate failed to return to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Panaewa on Hawaii island, the Department of Public Safety said.
Bryce Feary was on a work furlough pass and was scheduled to return by 2 p.m.
Feary is a community custody inmate, the lowest classification status, in the work furlough program with pass privileges.
He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was serving time for first-degree burglary.
His next parole hearing is scheduled in December.
Hale Nani, Hawaii Community Correctional Center’s reintegration program, offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for wentenced inmates who will be released on Hawaii island.
Anyone who sees Feary is asked to call 911.
