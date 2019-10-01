Police release photo of suspect in Sand Island attempted murder

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help tracking down Theodore Kim, who allegedly fired three shots from a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend Sunday afternoon at Sand Island Access Road.
Kim is 59 years old, 5-feet-6 inches, and weighs 180 pounds, police said.
He is wanted for investigation of first-degree attempted murder.
CrimeStoppers said that Kim allegedly approached the woman around 1:45 p.m. Sunday as she crossed Sand Island Access Road toward a bus stop.
The suspect allegedly fired three shotgun blasts while the woman fled. No injuries were reported.
He then drove away in a gray 1988 Ford Ranger pick-up truck with license plates GTU-725. The truck had a gray camper.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips App.
