Police release photo of suspect in Sand Island attempted murder

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help tracking down Theodore Kim, who allegedly fired three shots from a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend Sunday afternoon at Sand Island Access Road.

Kim is 59 years old, 5-feet-6 inches, and weighs 180 pounds, police said.

He is wanted for investigation of first-degree attempted murder.

CrimeStoppers said that Kim allegedly approached the woman around 1:45 p.m. Sunday as she crossed Sand Island Access Road toward a bus stop.

The suspect allegedly fired three shotgun blasts while the woman fled. No injuries were reported.

He then drove away in a gray 1988 Ford Ranger pick-up truck with license plates GTU-725. The truck had a gray camper.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips App.