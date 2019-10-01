Public asked to help identify off-road vandal who destroyed threatened Haleakala Silverswords

The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help identifying whoever drove an off-road vehicle at the summit of Haleakala National Park and destroyed several Haleakala Silversword plants, a federally listed threatened species that grows nowhere else in the world — and left tire tracks that will take years to erase.

Haleakala National Park law enforcement rangers saw the tire tracks leaving the paved road at Haleakala’s summit Saturday morning and believe the damage was caused Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Rangers believe a single vehicle drove off the road, killing several Haleakala Silverswords while also destroying part of the historic Keonehe’ehe’e trail, which was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934.

“Those responsible not only killed a federally protected species and damaged a historic resource, but also impacted the scenery at the summit for years to come,” the park’s Chief Ranger, Ari Wong, said in a statement. “Those tire tracks in the cinder will take years to disappear.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Haleakala National Park Law Enforcement at (808) 985-6170, or the National Park Service tip line at (888) 653-0009. Callers can remain anonymous.