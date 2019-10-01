U.S. Senate committee approves $16.7M for East-West Center

A total of $16.7 million in federal funding has initially been approved for the East-West Center in Honolulu, according to U.S. Sen Brian Schatz.

Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he worked with colleagues to maintain full funding for the center, an independent, nonprofit promoting better relations among the nations of the U.S., Asia and the Pacific through cooperative study, research and dialogue.

“The East-West Center continues to play an increasingly important role in strengthening our national security and improving regional cooperation,” said Schatz in a news release. “The funding passed today reaffirms our strong commitment to Hawaii and our rebalance strategy.”

Established by Congress in 1960, the East-West Center adjacent to the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus offers collaborative research opportunities, and cultural and technical exchange programs. More than 62,000 alumni from the center’s programs have distinguished careers in government, academia, and business.

Notable alumni include anthropologist Ann Dunham Soetoro, mother of former President Barack Obama, and several foreign heads of government.

The appropriation must still be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, and signed by President Donald Trump.

Roughly half of the center’s funding comes from federal appropriations, while other support comes from private individuals, corporations and foundations.