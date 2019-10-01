 Letter: President’s opponents ignore his successes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: President’s opponents ignore his successes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This latest debacle with our president, Donald Trump, shows our representatives from Hawaii are not focused on the people. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Cruel to pack 4 inmates in single cell at MCCC

Scroll Up