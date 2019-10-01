Letter: President’s opponents ignore his successes

This latest debacle with our president, Donald Trump, shows our representatives from Hawaii are not focused on the people. Read more

This latest debacle with our president, Donald Trump, shows our representatives from Hawaii are not focused on the people.

They continue to focus almost 24/7 on getting rid of our president — the man who reduced taxes, increased employment, and is attempting to build a wall to keep illegal aliens out of our country.

These people are bringing in diseases and crime we will all have to fight, and will apply for all the “free” stuff our taxes provide for our legal citizens.

Also, look at the stock market gains.

But no, none of that matters to our elected officials. In my opinion they are shallow, little, misguided people and suffer from what I call Democratic derangement syndrome.

I have the cure. Vote them out of office if you have a choice.

The entire situation nauseates me.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

