 Editorial: Blaisdell plans need second look | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Blaisdell plans need second look

  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

Under the latest timeline for the envisioned $772 million redevelopment of Neal S. Blaisdell Center, by this time next year, the city hopes to be forging final details with a private-sector partner tasked with design and construction, along with future operation and maintenance responsibilities. Read more

