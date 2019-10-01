What I Ate on My Summer Vacation: Across the USA, Part 2

Honolulu Star-Advertiser readers and staffers visited cities near and far this summer, and captured their dining adventures in photographs. Read more

Meet us back here next week for more vacation pics, and the announcement of the winners of our food photo contest.

HAROLD’S NEW YORK DELI

Staten Island, N.Y.

I took this picture of my pastrami on rye at Harold’s.

I’m lucky enough to have an auntie who lives on Staten Island, so it is tradition for family to get off the plane and head straight to Harold’s.

Not only is the food the best, but it’s not at all touristy like some in the city! They also boast the world’s largest pickle bar.

— Noel H. Salter

PINE STATE BISCUITS

Portland, Ore.

Chicken pot pie here has a buttery biscuit crust, chunky, savory filling. Kanak attack guaranteed.

— Chad Takehara

CRAFTSMAN AND WOLVES

San Francisco

Yep, that’s a soft-boiled egg inside The Rebel Within, a savory, sausage-studded muffin. How do they do it? It’s still a mystery, but if we’re ever back we’ll be visiting Craftsman and Wolves again!

— Jonathan Mather

RAM RESTAURANT AND BREWERY

Washington State

This is one of my favorite restaurants, and a must every time we go there is the Armadillo Eggs, made with chicken, jalapenos, cheese and cream cheese, rolled in saltines and fried.

— Dianne Sumida

THE LOOKUP ROOFTOP

New York City

The most colorful appetizer plate we’ve ever seen, with crudite, Sriracha-carrot hummus and avocado-corn guacamole.

— Garry Yee

BREADBELLY

San Francisco

I heard about Breadbelly on Instagram. The kaya toast (with a green coconut-pandam jam) and char siu sandwich (all on homemade Hokkaido milk bread) lived up to the hype! Now I’m on the lookout for kaya goodies here on Oahu.

— Elisabeth Mather

GHIRARDELLI ICE CREAM SHOP

San Francisco

I just got back from traveling with my pup, Lulu. Ghirardelli is my absolute favorite place for a tasty sundae. The taller one is the sea salt caramel Ocean Beach, and the one next to it is the World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae.

— Carissa Wong

VELVET TACO RESTAURANT

Chicago

Tacos from the top: delicious Korean beef with kim chee slaw, grilled salmon and buffalo fried chicken.

— Bob Matsuwaka