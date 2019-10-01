ANA offering first-class visitors faster immigration lane

All Nippon Airways will begin today offering first-class passengers flying from Tokyo into Honolulu a fast-track immigration processing service that is expected to shorten wait times. Read more

All Nippon Airways will begin today offering first-class passengers flying from Tokyo into Honolulu a fast-track immigration processing service that is expected to shorten wait times.

First-class passengers of all nationalities on arrival will be escorted to vehicles that will take them to an exclusive immigration lane. The state Department of Transportation said Monday that ANA is the first airline at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to offer the service.

“The introduction of ANA’s immigration lane at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport eliminates long-distance walks and prevents passengers from having to wait in long lines immediately after they arrive in Hawaii,” said Hideki Kunugi, executive vice president of ANA, in a statement. “ANA is always looking for ways to improve service both in the air and on the ground, and our moves to heighten convenience for travelers will go a long way in making the travel experience more enjoyable.”

Eric Takahata, managing director of Hawaii Tourism Japan, said ANA is really upping its Hawaii game by investing in this fast-track system with the airport.

“It is very appealing in attracting higher-value visitors from Japan to come to Hawaii,” Takahata said. “Overall, for us, another great story to be able to tell to our Japanese customers about Hawaii and how their arrival experience will be greatly improved.”

The new service adds to ANA’s recent investments into Honolulu that finally allowed the carrier to offer first-class service in this market and to differentiate itself from other carriers with what it calls ‘omotenashi’ (Japanese-style hospitality) service.

In May, the carrier started flying its 520-seat A380s, the world’s largest wide-body passenger jetliners, into Honolulu. That launch put ANA on the path toward achieving its 2020 goal of doubling the number of its seats that connect Honolulu and Tokyo. ANA also invested in highly upgraded Honolulu lounges, the only overseas ones operated by ANA.