 Court rules against feds in bribery claim case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Court rules against feds in bribery claim case

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

A possible precedent- setting ruling by a federal judge in Honolulu means charges against a former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracting officer accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes may have to be dismissed. Read more

