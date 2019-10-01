Hale Nani Nursing union ratifies contract

Nearly 200 unionized workers at the 300-bed Hale Nani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have ratified a contract that will raise wages by 13.75% over the next four years. Read more

Nearly 200 unionized workers at the 300-bed Hale Nani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have ratified a contract that will raise wages by 13.75% over the next four years.

Unite Here Local 5, the union representing certified nursing aides, restorative nursing aids, dietary technicians and maintenance and housekeeping staff at the facility staged a one-day strike on Aug. 2 over low wages and understaffing. The previous contract expired in December.

Mildred Diego, a certified nurse assistant, said in a news release that she is relieved the new contract provides for more CNAs on each floor to care for patients, which will ease the workload.

“I am both happy and proud of our contract victory because Hale Nani workers organized and fought hard to achieve this. The wage increase will help my family,” she said.

The facility is owned by Utah-based Avalon Healthcare, which also manages Kalakaua Gardens, an assisted living facility in Waikiki.

ON THE MOVE

City Mill has announced the following management appointments and promotions:

>> Jami Gagne as store manager for the company’s Pearl City location. Gagne’s experience includes sales and merchandising for Walmart on Oahu and Ross Stores in Tennessee and on Hawaii island.

>> Stephanie Inouye as merchant for the company’s Merchandising Department. She was previously a buyer for Walmart.

>> Susan Gusukuma as store manager of the company’s Kaimuki location. She was recently a store manager at Simply Organized Kahala.

>> Damien Alvarez as store manager for the company’s Waianae location. He comes with 15 years of retail experience at Navy Exchange and Walgreens.

