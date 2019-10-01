 Hale Nani Nursing union ratifies contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hale Nani Nursing union ratifies contract

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Nearly 200 unionized workers at the 300-bed Hale Nani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have ratified a contract that will raise wages by 13.75% over the next four years. Read more

