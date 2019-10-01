HPU Sharks sweep weekly soccer awards

Hawaii Pacific University’s Gerrit Arzberger was named the Pacific West Conference men’s soccer Player of the Week on Monday. Read more

Hawaii Pacific University’s Gerrit Arzberger was named the Pacific West Conference men’s soccer Player of the Week on Monday.

A senior from Munich, Germany, Arzberger scored three goals and assisted on four more as HPU outscored its two opponents 10-1 last week. He also leads the conference in goals and points per game.

HPU begins conference play on Friday as it takes on Notre Dame de Namur, kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

>>Ebony Madrid received the PacWest Conference women’s soccer Player of the Week award on Monday.

The senior from Porterville, Calif., received the award for the second straight week. She scored a second-half hat trick in a 3-2, double-overtime win at Hawaii Hilo and then scored a goal in a 2-2 draw against Chaminade.

The Sharks start conference play on Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Notre Dame de Namur at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

HPU women’s volleyball wins

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team hit just .162 but recorded five blocks and 12 service aces en route to a 25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13 Pacific West Conference victory at Holy Names (2-10, 1-5) on Monday night in Oakland, Calif.

HPU (7-5, 3-1) was led by Cameryn Collie’s 19-kill, 20-dig performance. Perla Escobar also recorded a double-double (17 kills, 19 digs) in the win, the third straight for the Sharks.

Hawaii Pacific stays in California to take on Academy of Art, first serve slated for a 7 p.m. Wednesday.

>> Emma Tecklenburg scored a match-high 13 kills as Chaminade defeated Dominican (1-9, 1-4) 25-22, 25-14, 25-15 on Monday night in San Rafael, Calif.

The Silverswords (10-2, 4-0) extended their road win streak to a school-record 11 matches. Chaminade takes on Fresno Pacific in Fresno, Calif., on Wednesday.

>> Bria Beale had a season-high 20 kills and added 14 digs as Hawaii Hilo swept Fresno Pacific 25-19, 25-15, 30-28 on Monday night in Fresno, Calif.

It’s the second straight win for the Vulcans (7-5, 2-2), who will face Holy Names on Wednesday.