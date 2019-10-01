Calendar
BOWLING
ILH girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I girls: Sacred Hearts at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Damien at La Pietra, 5 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: At Hawaiian
Mission–Lanakila Baptist vs. Island
Pacific, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division I-AA girls: Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m.
OIA East Division I girls: Kahuku at
Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
OIA East Division I/II girls: Anuenue at Moanalua, 6 p.m.; McKinley at Castle, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Kalani, 7 p.m.
OIA East Division II girls: Kaimuki at
Kailua, 6 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH Division II boys: Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m., at Punahou.
WEDNESDAY
BOWLING
ILH boys and girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I girls: Flex playoff date, if necessary.
OIA West Division I Girls: Mililani at Radford, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 7 p.m.
OIA West Division I/II Girls: Waialua at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kapolei at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Waianae at Campbell, 7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH Division I boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
AVCA Division I Week 5 Coaches Poll
Monday
Pts Record Pvs
1. Baylor (54) 1587 11-0 2
2. Nebraska (7) 1477 10-1 3
3. Stanford (1) 1420 7-3 1
4. Pittsburgh (1) 1404 13-1 4
5. Penn State 1290 9-2 5
6. Texas 1284 8-2 6
7. Minnesota 1267 8-2 7
8. Washington 1163 10-2 8
9. BYU (1) 1110 11-2 9
10. Marquette 1033 13-2 10
11. Hawaii 908 12-1 11
12. Florida 887 11-2 12
13. Wisconsin 822 6-4 13
14. Creighton 765 9-3 14
15. Kentucky 635 9-4 16
16. Colorado State 607 12-1 17
17. Purdue 515 8-3 15
18. Illinois 426 6-5 20
19. California 419 11-1 21
20. Utah 380 9-4 18
21. Rice 317 13-1 22
22. Missouri 298 8-3 19
23. Florida State 219 8-3 23
24. Washington State 164 12-2 NR
25. Oregon 87 5-6 24
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Louisville 76; San Diego 64; Western Kentucky 39; Michigan 29; Southern California 27; UC Santa
Barbara 27; Colorado 23; Iowa State 5; Stephen F Austin 4.
Six teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 15 combined points.
Dropped Out: Southern California 25.
AVCA Division II Week 5 Coaches Poll
Monday
Pts Rec Pvs
1. CSUSB (39) 1142 11-0 1
2. Western Wash. (6) 1103 12-0 2
3. Minn. Duluth (1) 1033 11-1 4
4. Nebraska-Kearney 1020 12-0 3
5. Washburn 937 11-1 5
6. Lewis 906 12-1 6
7. Concordia – St. Paul 853 9-3 7
8. SW Minn. State 836 10-2 9
9. Northern State 791 10-2 8
10. NW Missouri St. 681 11-1 11
11. Rockhurst 578 12-3 13
12. St. Cloud State 535 11-1 15
13. Central Missouri 491 8-4 14
14. Tarleton State 460 8-4 10
15. Wayne St. (Neb.) 438 12-1 17
16. Ferris State 429 10-3 16
17. Regis 381 10-3 12
18. Hillsdale 358 11-2 18
19. Sioux Falls 342 11-1 19
20. Wheeling 268 11-3 21
21. TAMU-Commerce 253 9-3 20
22. Upper Iowa 202 10-2 23
T-23. Colo. Sch. of Mines 125 10-2 T-25
T-23. Wingate 125 14-0 24
25. Barry 106 8-4 T-25
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Angelo State 85; Michigan Tech 85; Winona State 62; Metro State 46; Central Washington 38; Ashland 34; Cal State L. A. 30; Lynn 28; South Carolina-Aiken 21; Azusa Pacific 20; Tampa 20; Chaminade 18; Saint Leo 15; West Florida 14; Augustana (SD) 13;
Indianapolis 7.
5 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 28 combined points.
Dropped Out: Tampa 22.
OIA
Monday
Girls varsity
Mililani def. Campbell 25-14, 25-9, 25-20
Pearl City def. Waialua 25-10, 26-24, 25-18
Girls Junior varsity
Mililani def. Campbell 21-15, 21-8
Waialua def. Pearl City 21-12, 21-16
Girls White
Mililani def. Campbell 21-10, 21-7
Air Riflery
OIA
Monday
Boys varsity
Kaiser 1975.19, Kahuku 860.08
High shooters–Kaiser: Jared Bahng, 506.03. Kahuku: Jones Hughes, 499.05.
Girls varsity
Kaiser 1892.23, Kahuku 885.14
High shooters–Kaiser: Jennifer Kimura, 512.07. Kahuku: Rachel Cheney, 459.05.
Bowling
ILH
Monday, At Hickam Bowling Center
Boys varsity
Damien 2, ‘Iolani 1
Hawaii Baptist 2, Punahou 1
Kamehameha 3, University 0
Saint Louis 3, Lanakila Baptist 0
Maryknoll 3, Hanalani 0
Mid-Pacific 3, Assets 0
High game/series–Damien: Michael Kawasaki, Michael Thompson 200/Michael Thompson 516. ‘Iolani: Elliot Hee 224/
Logan Yamamoto 549. Hawaii Baptist: Matthew Tanji 190/513. Punahou: Joshua Lee 212/546. Kamehameha: Noah Thompson 220/Noah Akiona 519.
University: Ashton Kaa-Hanui-Issac 171/Reece Arakaki 455. Saint Louis: Kahiau Lam Ho 232/585. Lanakila Baptist:
Kainoamalu Langsi 163/442. Maryknoll: Dylan Shimomi 158/425. Hanalani: Aaryk Iwamoto 180/484. Mid-Pacific: Kai
Yamada 288/655. Assets: Noah Amuro 221/582.
Boys Junior varsity
Mid-Pacific 2, Assets 1
Hawaii Baptist-gold 3, Punahou 0
‘Iolani 3, Damien 0
Saint Louis-blue 2, Saint Louis-red 1
College Men
Chaminade/Hawaii Pacific dual match
Monday
At Leilehua Golf Course
Team scores
285–Hawaii Pacific. 303–Chaminade.
Individuals
68–Keli‘ikalani Kamelamela-Dudoit, HPU. 71–Colby Gunderson, CUH. 72–Minsu Lee, HPU; Ryan Torres, HPU. 73–Blake Mullen, HPU.
Surfing
16th Annual Honoli’i
Paka Aloha Honua Surfing Classic
September 21, At Hilo
Boys
Kokua (8 & Under)–1. Kona Costa; 2. Pohaku Lambeth; 3. Tava Boy Kahalioumi; 4. Kaikea Gonzales.
Grom (9 To 11)–1. Kalei Rivas; 2. Zal Costa; 3. Makani Ortiz; 4. Cayden Delz Cruz; 5. Kaninau Lambeth; 6. Keanu Kim
Junior (12 To 15)–1. 1. Tamaroa Kalama; 2. Kane Turalde; 3. Kyle Modeer; 4. Kauahe Motta; 5. Makani Ortiz; 6. Bj Okano.
Expression Session–1. Shaden Dela Cruz-Pacarro; 2. Nakoa
Kuamo’o-Mendiola; 3. Diesel Butts; 4.
Rumor Butts; 5. Shawn Pila; 6. Makani Walker.
Girls
Kokua (8 & Under)–1. Hina Molale; 2. Madison Pila; 3. Kerzah Bento; 4. Buntah Napeahi.
Grom (9 To 11)–1. Shavanie Urubio; 2. Waikiki Crabbe.
Junior (12 To 15)–1. Kelea Gonzales; 2. Sophi Carlucci; 3. Lily Oblero; 4. Awai Waipa.
