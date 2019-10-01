[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Sacred Hearts at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Damien at La Pietra, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: At Hawaiian

Mission–Lanakila Baptist vs. Island

Pacific, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA girls: Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m.

OIA East Division I girls: Kahuku at

Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II girls: Anuenue at Moanalua, 6 p.m.; McKinley at Castle, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Kalani, 7 p.m.

OIA East Division II girls: Kaimuki at

Kailua, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Division II boys: Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m., at Punahou.

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys and girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Flex playoff date, if necessary.

OIA West Division I Girls: Mililani at Radford, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 7 p.m.

OIA West Division I/II Girls: Waialua at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kapolei at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Waianae at Campbell, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

AVCA Division I Week 5 Coaches Poll

Monday

Pts Record Pvs

1. Baylor (54) 1587 11-0 2

2. Nebraska (7) 1477 10-1 3

3. Stanford (1) 1420 7-3 1

4. Pittsburgh (1) 1404 13-1 4

5. Penn State 1290 9-2 5

6. Texas 1284 8-2 6

7. Minnesota 1267 8-2 7

8. Washington 1163 10-2 8

9. BYU (1) 1110 11-2 9

10. Marquette 1033 13-2 10

11. Hawaii 908 12-1 11

12. Florida 887 11-2 12

13. Wisconsin 822 6-4 13

14. Creighton 765 9-3 14

15. Kentucky 635 9-4 16

16. Colorado State 607 12-1 17

17. Purdue 515 8-3 15

18. Illinois 426 6-5 20

19. California 419 11-1 21

20. Utah 380 9-4 18

21. Rice 317 13-1 22

22. Missouri 298 8-3 19

23. Florida State 219 8-3 23

24. Washington State 164 12-2 NR

25. Oregon 87 5-6 24

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Louisville 76; San Diego 64; Western Kentucky 39; Michigan 29; Southern California 27; UC Santa

Barbara 27; Colorado 23; Iowa State 5; Stephen F Austin 4.

Six teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 15 combined points.

Dropped Out: Southern California 25.

AVCA Division II Week 5 Coaches Poll

Monday

Pts Rec Pvs

1. CSUSB (39) 1142 11-0 1

2. Western Wash. (6) 1103 12-0 2

3. Minn. Duluth (1) 1033 11-1 4

4. Nebraska-Kearney 1020 12-0 3

5. Washburn 937 11-1 5

6. Lewis 906 12-1 6

7. Concordia – St. Paul 853 9-3 7

8. SW Minn. State 836 10-2 9

9. Northern State 791 10-2 8

10. NW Missouri St. 681 11-1 11

11. Rockhurst 578 12-3 13

12. St. Cloud State 535 11-1 15

13. Central Missouri 491 8-4 14

14. Tarleton State 460 8-4 10

15. Wayne St. (Neb.) 438 12-1 17

16. Ferris State 429 10-3 16

17. Regis 381 10-3 12

18. Hillsdale 358 11-2 18

19. Sioux Falls 342 11-1 19

20. Wheeling 268 11-3 21

21. TAMU-Commerce 253 9-3 20

22. Upper Iowa 202 10-2 23

T-23. Colo. Sch. of Mines 125 10-2 T-25

T-23. Wingate 125 14-0 24

25. Barry 106 8-4 T-25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Angelo State 85; Michigan Tech 85; Winona State 62; Metro State 46; Central Washington 38; Ashland 34; Cal State L. A. 30; Lynn 28; South Carolina-Aiken 21; Azusa Pacific 20; Tampa 20; Chaminade 18; Saint Leo 15; West Florida 14; Augustana (SD) 13;

Indianapolis 7.

5 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 28 combined points.

Dropped Out: Tampa 22.

OIA

Monday

Girls varsity

Mililani def. Campbell 25-14, 25-9, 25-20

Pearl City def. Waialua 25-10, 26-24, 25-18

Girls Junior varsity

Mililani def. Campbell 21-15, 21-8

Waialua def. Pearl City 21-12, 21-16

Girls White

Mililani def. Campbell 21-10, 21-7

Air Riflery

OIA

Monday

Boys varsity

Kaiser 1975.19, Kahuku 860.08

High shooters–Kaiser: Jared Bahng, 506.03. Kahuku: Jones Hughes, 499.05.

Girls varsity

Kaiser 1892.23, Kahuku 885.14

High shooters–Kaiser: Jennifer Kimura, 512.07. Kahuku: Rachel Cheney, 459.05.

Bowling

ILH

Monday, At Hickam Bowling Center

Boys varsity

Damien 2, ‘Iolani 1

Hawaii Baptist 2, Punahou 1

Kamehameha 3, University 0

Saint Louis 3, Lanakila Baptist 0

Maryknoll 3, Hanalani 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Assets 0

High game/series–Damien: Michael Kawasaki, Michael Thompson 200/Michael Thompson 516. ‘Iolani: Elliot Hee 224/

Logan Yamamoto 549. Hawaii Baptist: Matthew Tanji 190/513. Punahou: Joshua Lee 212/546. Kamehameha: Noah Thompson 220/Noah Akiona 519.

University: Ashton Kaa-Hanui-Issac 171/Reece Arakaki 455. Saint Louis: Kahiau Lam Ho 232/585. Lanakila Baptist:

Kainoamalu Langsi 163/442. Maryknoll: Dylan Shimomi 158/425. Hanalani: Aaryk Iwamoto 180/484. Mid-Pacific: Kai

Yamada 288/655. Assets: Noah Amuro 221/582.

Boys Junior varsity

Mid-Pacific 2, Assets 1

Hawaii Baptist-gold 3, Punahou 0

‘Iolani 3, Damien 0

Saint Louis-blue 2, Saint Louis-red 1

College Men

Chaminade/Hawaii Pacific dual match

Monday

At Leilehua Golf Course

Team scores

285–Hawaii Pacific. 303–Chaminade.

Individuals

68–Keli‘ikalani Kamelamela-Dudoit, HPU. 71–Colby Gunderson, CUH. 72–Minsu Lee, HPU; Ryan Torres, HPU. 73–Blake Mullen, HPU.

Surfing

16th Annual Honoli’i

Paka Aloha Honua Surfing Classic

September 21, At Hilo

Boys

Kokua (8 & Under)–1. Kona Costa; 2. Pohaku Lambeth; 3. Tava Boy Kahalioumi; 4. Kaikea Gonzales.

Grom (9 To 11)–1. Kalei Rivas; 2. Zal Costa; 3. Makani Ortiz; 4. Cayden Delz Cruz; 5. Kaninau Lambeth; 6. Keanu Kim

Junior (12 To 15)–1. 1. Tamaroa Kalama; 2. Kane Turalde; 3. Kyle Modeer; 4. Kauahe Motta; 5. Makani Ortiz; 6. Bj Okano.

Expression Session–1. Shaden Dela Cruz-Pacarro; 2. Nakoa

Kuamo’o-Mendiola; 3. Diesel Butts; 4.

Rumor Butts; 5. Shawn Pila; 6. Makani Walker.

Girls

Kokua (8 & Under)–1. Hina Molale; 2. Madison Pila; 3. Kerzah Bento; 4. Buntah Napeahi.

Grom (9 To 11)–1. Shavanie Urubio; 2. Waikiki Crabbe.

Junior (12 To 15)–1. Kelea Gonzales; 2. Sophi Carlucci; 3. Lily Oblero; 4. Awai Waipa.