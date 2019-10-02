Big Island police looking for missing woman in wheelchair

Hawaii island police are looking for a missing 53-year-old woman, who has a medical condition requiring help.

Asanami Kinareng is confined to a wheelchair, and was last seen in Pepeekeo, police said.

She may be in the company of a 54-year-old man, Fara Songeni.

If anyone spots Kinareng, call Officer Joshua Gouveia of Hilo Patrol at 935-3311.