Big Island police looking for missing woman in wheelchair

Hawaii island police are looking for a missing 53-year-old woman, who has a medical condition requiring help.
Asanami Kinareng is confined to a wheelchair, and was last seen in Pepeekeo, police said.
She may be in the company of a 54-year-old man, Fara Songeni.
If anyone spots Kinareng, call Officer Joshua Gouveia of Hilo Patrol at 935-3311.
