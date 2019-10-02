Breezy tradewinds lingering through Friday as Lihue claims first record high of October

The breezy trade winds are here to stay through at least Friday, according to National Weather Service forecasters, along with showery, low clouds for the windward sides of the Hawaiian Islands.

Winds are expected to weaken late in the week, and a band of showers may reach the isles on Sunday.

Today highs range from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, with tradewinds between 15 to 30 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 72 to 77 degrees.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 96 degrees in Honolulu, 95 in Kapolei and Kahului, and 90 in Lihue and Hilo this afternoon.

A record high of 89 degrees in Lihue was set on Tuesday, the first day of October, surpassing the previous record of 88 set in 2003.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted above average temperatures for many states across the nation from October through December. In Hawaii, sea surface temperatures are forecast to be above normal in October, increasing the chances of above normal monthly mean air temperatures for the month as well.

A small craft advisory has been issued for Leeward Oahu waters, the Kaiwi Channel, and windward and leeward Maui County waters, effective through 6 p.m. on Thursday.