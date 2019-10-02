Power restored to Maui customers; cause of multiple outages under investigation

Power to all customers in various parts of Maui has been restored, according to Maui Electric Company spokeswoman Shayne Decker at about 12:30 p.m. today.

This morning, multiple power outages had been reported on Maui, and police were urging motorists to use caution while driving through intersections without working signals.

Maui Electric posted on Twitter that as of 11:25 a.m., that it was aware of multiple outages in parts of the Valley Isle, and that crews were responding.

Customers from Makawao to Haiku reported #MauiOutages on social media.

Decker said MECO crews are currently assessing the cause of the outage.