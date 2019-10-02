Vehicle accident closes Farrington Highway in Ewa Beach

Farrington Highway has been closed this morning in both directions in Ewa Beach due to a vehicle accident.
The closure is between Old Fort Weaver Road and Kualakai by Kahi Mohala.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
